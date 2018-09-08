Bigfoot Festival in Marion debuts to huge crowd
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) —
A crowd turned out to check out over 90 vendors offering food, bigfoot-themed merchandise and more.
Adults could enjoy the booths and a classic car show.
A new event kicked off in McDowell County Saturday: The Inaugural WNC Bigfoot Festival in Marion.
For the kids, there were inflatables and activities.
And for all ages? The Bigfoot calling contest.
