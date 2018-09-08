Bigfoot Festival in Marion debuts to huge crowd

by WLOS STAFF

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — 

A new event kicked off in McDowell County Saturday: The Inaugural WNC Bigfoot Festival in Marion.

A crowd turned out to check out over 90 vendors offering food, bigfoot-themed merchandise and more.

For the kids, there were inflatables and activities.

Adults could enjoy the booths and a classic car show.

And for all ages? The Bigfoot calling contest.

