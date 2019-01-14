Buncombe Co. cyclist rides nearly 1,500 miles to raise awareness of hunger & giving farms

by John Le

Mountain bicyclist Gabriel Whitlock hopes to bring an important conversation to the table as he rides nearly 1,500 miles to raise hunger awareness, raise money and draw attention to nonprofit giving farms. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)

P-CAROLINA MOMENT - HUNGER AWARENESS.transfer_frame_2968.jpg
P-CAROLINA MOMENT - HUNGER AWARENESS.transfer_frame_335.jpg
moment.jpg
P-CAROLINA MOMENT - HUNGER AWARENESS.transfer_frame_2710.jpg

VIEW PHOTO GALLERY

10 photos
FAIRVIEW, N.C. (WLOS) — 

A mountain bicyclist hopes to bring an important conversation to the table as he rides nearly 1,500 miles round-trip to raise hunger awareness, raise money, and draw attention to nonprofit giving farms.

"I'm like so excited for it," Gabriel Whitlock said, leaving fertile farmland at The Lord's Acre in Fairview to take his a message on the road. "I'm really excited for conversations that will come out of, 'Well, what are you doing?'"

They say the squeaky wheel gets the grease, and cycling is how Gabriel hopes to make some noise about food insecurity in America.

Whitlock is riding from Fairview to an agriculture conference in Little Rock, Arkansas.

"Inherently it brings attention, attracts attention," he said. "It really gives people access to what I'm doing unlike if I took a plane to Little Rock. "

"The people I stay with, it'll be a great opportunity to share a meal and have a soft lead in to agriculture and the things we've done at the garden," he says of the road ahead. "Giving gardens can literally transform our food system. I think they fill a gap, there really isn't any other way to fill it."

Last Summer, Gabriel interned at The Lord's Acre. It's a nonprofit giving farm that donated nearly 160 thousand servings organic produce last year.

"This is a really important way to reach folks who don't have access to high quality fresh produce," explained.

Gabriel envisions a day when giving farms make a huge dent when it comes to food insecurity.

"We want to be able to put ourselves out of business. We want to be able to fill the gap so well that we aren't needed anymore," he told News 13.

Far from a leisurely ride, his bike tour is driven by a lofty goal to eliminate hunger.

"Folks will eventually have access to high quality fresh produce whenever they need it no matter their socioeconomic background," Gabriel said.

Click here if you would like to pledge support for the ride.

close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

New video shows different view of assault at Asheville Mall

New video shows different view of assault at Asheville Mall
2
 

Black Mountain man charged with assault on girl at Asheville Mall

Black Mountain man charged with assault on girl at Asheville Mall
3
 

Assault witness believes accused was trying to stop fight before shoving, striking child

Assault witness believes accused was trying to stop fight before shoving, striking child
4
 

Fallen Marine to return to Murphy Tuesday; organizers asking for flags to line roadway

Fallen Marine to return to Murphy Tuesday; organizers asking for flags to line roadway
5
 

3 suspects taken into custody in shooting of trooper in Wilson County

3 suspects taken into custody in shooting of trooper in Wilson County

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WLOS

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

New video shows different view of assault at Asheville Mall

New video shows different view of assault at Asheville Mall
2

Black Mountain man charged with assault on girl at Asheville Mall

Black Mountain man charged with assault on girl at Asheville Mall
3

Assault witness believes accused was trying to stop fight before shoving, striking child

Assault witness believes accused was trying to stop fight before shoving, striking child
4

Fallen Marine to return to Murphy Tuesday; organizers asking for flags to line roadway

Fallen Marine to return to Murphy Tuesday; organizers asking for flags to line roadway
5

3 suspects taken into custody in shooting of trooper in Wilson County

3 suspects taken into custody in shooting of trooper in Wilson County
6

Toddler escapes home, found dead in freezing temperatures

Toddler escapes home, found dead in freezing temperatures
7

Board votes to conditionally rezone almost 16 acres at Asheville Mall

Board votes to conditionally rezone almost 16 acres at Asheville Mall
8

Top local stories we are following today

Top local stories we are following today
9

Furman suspends Tau Kappa Epsilon until 2023

Furman suspends Tau Kappa Epsilon until 2023
10

Wild mustang, tourism ambassador dies in North Carolina

Wild mustang, tourism ambassador dies in North Carolina