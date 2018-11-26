Highlands residents protest removal of cross from top of Christmas tree

Town officials say a crew was instructed to put up Highlands' Christmas tree without the usual star on top, because in the past the top of the tree broke off due to high winds, and the tree not being able to support it. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)

There was a Christmas tree controversy in the town of Highlands on Monday.

"We are here just to say to our mayor and to our town, please put the cross back on this tree," Highlands Baptist Church Pastor Mark Ford said.

Dozens protested the removal of a cross Christmas tree topper from the town's community tree.

"As Christians, we may get pushed to the margins, but we should go with a clear message that we believe in Jesus Christ and that he is the reason for this season," Ford said.



Town officials said a crew was instructed to put up Highlands' Christmas tree without the usual star on top, because, in the past, the top of the tree broke off because of high winds and the tree not being able to support it.

Instead the crew put up a cross, without approval, which the crew then had to take down.

"Typically, we have a star, and if we were going to put something it would be a star, but we were concerned with top being broken out, so that's the reason it was removed," town manager Josh Ward said.

But some residents are upset with the decision.

"Whatever the reason is, we want the cross back up," Highlands resident Gerald Hedden said.

"I would ask, if nothing else, bring it down a foot or two and put it out front," Ford said, hoping the protest sends a message to town leaders.

"What it says is we're not here to cause trouble, we're just here to get the symbol of our faith put back on the Christmas tree, because Christmas is about Christ," Ford said.



The pastor said they will continue to push to get the cross back on the tree.

News 13 received this statement from Highlands Mayor Patrick Taylor:

The removal of the cross on top of the town Christmas tree was not driven by animus toward any religious symbol. Previous town Christmas trees located in the town park have been topped with the Christmas symbol of a star. This year a new tree was transplanted in March, partly because the top of the former tree had been broken last Christmas by high winds. The parks and recreation committee’s plan was not to place any ornament on top of this new tree since it had fragile new growth. A town employee who didn’t get the communication about the plan inadvertently topped the tree with the cross ornament. It was removed to prevent damage to the top of the tree by high winds like we have experienced today. My discussions with the town manager at the town lighting were in the context of why the original plan had not been followed, and who had decided to place the cross on top of the tree. My response was out of frustration and momentary confusion. I apologize if anyone took offense.

As this new tree grows and matures this coming year, a system to secure a top ornament will be developed and reviewed by the town board of commissioners.

Patrick Taylor, Mayor

