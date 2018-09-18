Craggy Bridge near Woodfin gets sunny makeover

There was an unusual sight Tuesday along Craggy Bridge over the French Broad River near Woodfin -- someone covered it in sunflowers. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)

There was an unusual sight Tuesday along one of the bridges over the French Broad River near Woodfin -- someone covered it in sunflowers.



Woodfin police said they were aware of the decorations on Craggy Bridge on Riverside Drive and something similar also happened a few years ago.

There's been no official word on who did it or why, but Woodfin police believe Olivette Riverside Community and Farm is behind the display.