Craggy Bridge near Woodfin gets sunny makeover

by WLOS staff

There was an unusual sight Tuesday along Craggy Bridge over the French Broad River near Woodfin -- someone covered it in sunflowers. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)

V CRAGGY BRIDGE FLOWER BOMBED.transfer_frame_1395.jpg
V CRAGGY BRIDGE FLOWER BOMBED.transfer_frame_410.jpg
V CRAGGY BRIDGE FLOWER BOMBED.transfer_frame_0.jpg
V CRAGGY BRIDGE FLOWER BOMBED.transfer_frame_523.jpg

VIEW PHOTO GALLERY

6 photos
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — 

There was an unusual sight Tuesday along one of the bridges over the French Broad River near Woodfin -- someone covered it in sunflowers.

Woodfin police said they were aware of the decorations on Craggy Bridge on Riverside Drive and something similar also happened a few years ago.

There's been no official word on who did it or why, but Woodfin police believe Olivette Riverside Community and Farm is behind the display.

close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

Michael Jordan donates $2M for hurricane relief in NC

Michael Jordan donates $2M for hurricane relief in NC
2
 

Asheville man wanted on multiple warrants including 'battery of an unborn child'

Asheville man wanted on multiple warrants including 'battery of an unborn child'
3
 

Woman dies after tree falls on vehicle in Rutherford County

Woman dies after tree falls on vehicle in Rutherford County
4
 

Ocracoke residents board the ferry, anxious to see damage island

Ocracoke residents board the ferry, anxious to see damage island
5
 

NOT REAL NEWS: Anderson Cooper didn't fake flood broadcast

NOT REAL NEWS: Anderson Cooper didn't fake flood broadcast

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WLOS

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Michael Jordan donates $2M for hurricane relief in NC

Michael Jordan donates $2M for hurricane relief in NC
2

Asheville man wanted on multiple warrants including 'battery of an unborn child'

Asheville man wanted on multiple warrants including 'battery of an unborn child'
3

Woman dies after tree falls on vehicle in Rutherford County

Woman dies after tree falls on vehicle in Rutherford County
4

Ocracoke residents board the ferry, anxious to see damage island

Ocracoke residents board the ferry, anxious to see damage island
5

NOT REAL NEWS: Anderson Cooper didn't fake flood broadcast

NOT REAL NEWS: Anderson Cooper didn't fake flood broadcast
6

Gov. Cooper pleads with storm evacuees to be patient

Gov. Cooper pleads with storm evacuees to be patient
7

Wednesday Latest: Trump promises aid for Florence recovery

Wednesday Latest: Trump promises aid for Florence recovery
8

Craggy Bridge near Woodfin gets sunny makeover

Craggy Bridge near Woodfin gets sunny makeover
9

The Latest: 2 die in rising flood waters that overtook a van

The Latest: 2 die in rising flood waters that overtook a van
10

Officials ID victims in fatal Smoky Mountains crash

Officials ID victims in fatal Smoky Mountains crash