Craggy Bridge near Woodfin gets sunny makeover
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) —
There was an unusual sight Tuesday along one of the bridges over the French Broad River near Woodfin -- someone covered it in sunflowers.
There was an unusual sight Tuesday along one of the bridges over the French Broad River near Woodfin -- someone covered it in sunflowers.
Woodfin police said they were aware of the decorations on Craggy Bridge on Riverside Drive and something similar also happened a few years ago.
There's been no official word on who did it or why, but Woodfin police believe Olivette Riverside Community and Farm is behind the display.
Unmute