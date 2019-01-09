It took crews about an hour and a half to free a 6-year-old boy who trapped beneath a tree that fell on his Black Mountain home Wednesday afternoon. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)

Update: A 6-year-old boy is out of the hospital after a downed tree landed on his family's home Wednesday afternoon.

A 6-year-old boy was pinned beneath a massive tree that fell on his home in Black Mountain on Wednesday.

It took crews about an hour and a half to free the boy, who was not seriously injured.

"Time slows down so much when something like that happens," neighbor Sally Biggers said.

Just before 4 p.m. the tree crashed through the home, splitting it right down the middle.

"We were terrified," Biggers said.

Biggers, who lives across the street, saw the tree came down and sprinted over to check on the family.

"I'm not a runner at my age anymore, but it was not a long trip to across the street," Biggers said.

A dad and his 6-year-old son were in the home. The dad was able to get out safely, but his son was pinned under the tree.

"At first I wasn't sure if the little boy was moving, but when I touched his foot to see if it was warm and feel for a pulse, he moved," Biggers said.

Minutes later, first responders arrived.

"The 6-year-old was talking to us the whole time that we were in there with him," Black Mountain Fire Department Deputy Chief John Wilson said.

That was a good sign, but the trouble was far from over.

It took multiple crews about an hour and a half to finally get him out from under the tree.

"They were able to move the mobile home flooring enough to slide him out from under the tree," Wilson said.

Crews checked on the boy before taking him to the hospital.



"He continued to talk to us and was happy to see his mom," Wilson said.

Thanks to the actions of everyone on scene, it was a best case scenario in what could have been a much different outcome.

"We are thrilled and relieved for his parents," Biggers said.