Deputies: Woman charged after intentionally crashing into vehicle with children

A McDowell County woman is facing assault and child abuse charges after authorities say she intentionally crashed a vehicle into another vehicle with two children inside.

Kendra Kerry Boyd, 22, of Marion, is charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of child abuse.

Deputies were called to Oakdale Road in Old Fort on the afternoon of Friday, March 8, 2019, in reference to a motor vehicle collision involving a domestic dispute over child custody issues.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that Boyd was driving recklessly and purposely crashed her vehicle into one being driven by 21-year-old Philip Clapp, address listed as Black Mountain.

In Clapp’s vehicle were a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl. Clapp is the children’s biological father, and Boyd is their mother.

The two were in a custody dispute over the kids.

The N.C. Highway Patrol also charged Boyd with careless and reckless driving.