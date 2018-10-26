Former headmaster of Rutherford County school pleads guilty to embezzlement

Police said Tiffany Walker wrote checks to herself from Trinity Christian School's bank account and used the school's credit card to buy prepaid gift cards. (Photo credit: Trinity Christian School)

The former headmaster of a Rutherford County Christian school has pleaded guilty to embezzling $238,000 in school funds.



Police said Tiffany Walker wrote checks to herself from Trinity Christian School's bank account and used the school's credit card to buy prepaid gift cards. They said each check was just pennies below $500, which would avoid a required second signature.

Walker was fired from her position in January.