Deaf Franklin boy brings Christmas message that speaks volumes

On Christmas Eve, courtesy of a special 10-year-old boy, Franklin gets transformed into Dr. Seuss' "Whoville." This young man loves the story of "The Grinch"--especially how it ends.

Ten-year-old Daniel Candelario saw "The Grinch" recently, and despite being deaf, heard the message loud and clear.

Daniel is responsible for turning Franklin into Whoville on Christmas Eve.

“He said, 'I want lots and lots of people to come the same as in the movie,'” said Carol Anne Elliott, who works with Daniel at East Franklin Elementary School.

She says he envisioned people gathered around the town's Christmas tree "singing and smiling and happy and holding hands.”

Word got around on social media.

“Heard about this, I guess we saw it on Facebook. Yeah, it just seemed to be a very much just a groundswell movement,” said Ken and Mary Murphy of Otto.

“One child has an idea and a whole community comes around to support that,” says Mary.

“Oh, I think it’s wonderful. I think it's wonderful they would do this,” said Mayor Bob Scott.

Daniel's favorite part of the story is the end, when a grumpy Grinch opens his heart.

“'Cause at the end of the movie, it's all about love,” Carol says.

Carol says that's what Daniel is all about, always helping his friends at school. And Christmas Eve, helping the whole town.

People singing Christmas carols, Daniel watching his vision coming true, reminding everyone of the real meaning of this time of year.

Quoting from Dr. Seuss, Carol read, "The Grinch thought of something he hadn't before. What if Christmas, he thought, doesn't come from a store? What if Christmas, perhaps, means a whole lot more?"

“And so to him, this is what Christmas means," she said.

It's the message of love that has no literal volume that speaks loudly at Christmas Eve--a message from a deaf young boy in Franklin--resonating a little more loudly and perhaps becoming a Franklin tradition.