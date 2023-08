Going viral: Bear family captured climbing, sniffing all over car egged in Asheville

NOV. 5, 2021 - A local North Asheville man captured three bears climbing, playing and sniffing a car in his driveway on Wednesday, Nov. 3, a few days after the car was egged in an assumed Halloween prank. The bears were still drawn by the scent of the eggs despite the car having been washed after the incident. (Photo credit: Michael Ruiz)