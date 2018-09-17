Happy update for Florence, the endangered Brother Wolf kitten

We have a happy update on a little kitten named after the hurricane.

Last week, we told about Florence. Brother Wolf Animal Rescue in Asheville took her in because she has a double eye infection and needed to have one of her eyes removed.

On Monday we learned that BWAR was able to expedite her surgery, because she was at risk for sepsis.



Brother Wolf sent us these new photos of Florence -- and they say she is doing great.

It will still be a while before she can be adopted.