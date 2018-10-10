Haywood County mother says oil truck driver saved her life

A Haywood County mother credits a fuel truck driver with saving her life.

Asia Leigh Scott says she lost consciousness driving Friday morning on Dellwood Road in Waynesville near the McElroy Oil company.

She says she had just begun working an overnight shift at Junaluska Animal Hospital and forgot to take her anti-seizure medication.

McElroy truck driver Damien McElroy was behind Scott and noticed her car swerving. He also spotted a child seat and figured she was a young mother.



He passed her car and maneuvered his truck in front of her to stop her.

“I just more or less let off the gas just hoped everything worked out and we could get her stopped and not hurt anybody,” McElroy recalled.

Scott had driven unconscious a mile and a half down the road. McElroy’s planned collision worked. He stopped her car. His firefighter instincts kicked and he got her foot off the accelerator, and the car out of gear. Medical help arrived soon after.

“Glad I was able to help her,” he said of the incident.



Once she recovered, Scott sent McElroy a Facebook message.

“I just said thank you so much for saving my life," she explained.

It's a story of a truck driver, fueled by good Samaritan energy, allowing life to go on.

“Saved my life and brought me home to this beautiful girl, a 5-year-old little boy, and a husband,” Scott said.

Scott figures Damien saved other drivers from harm, too.

She said she is adjusting to her new work schedule and setting alarms to take her medicine to avoid this from happening again.