Henderson County Rescue Squad responds to stranded driver

Heavy rain caused flooding across the region Friday, stranding drivers and triggering road closures. Emergency workers stressed that drivers should not through standing waters and absolutely never drive around barricades. Despite those warnings, some drivers ended up needing help anyway.

The Hendersonville Rescue Squad responded to a call at the Publix on Greenville Highway after a 4x4 Land Rover drove around barricades. The driver reportedly couldn't see how deep the water was and went nose down into a holding pond.

The driver was unable to open the side door and crawled out the back.



A bystander initially told the Henderson County Rescue Squad a pool noodle was used to help the man, but upon further investigation, the rescue squad said it appears the noodle came out of the back of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

