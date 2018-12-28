Henderson County Rescue Squad responds to stranded driver

by Matthew Pusatory

Photo: Henderson County Rescue Squad

Heavy rain caused flooding across the region Friday, stranding drivers and triggering road closures. Emergency workers stressed that drivers should not through standing waters and absolutely never drive around barricades. Despite those warnings, some drivers ended up needing help anyway.

The Hendersonville Rescue Squad responded to a call at the Publix on Greenville Highway after a 4x4 Land Rover drove around barricades. The driver reportedly couldn't see how deep the water was and went nose down into a holding pond.

The driver was unable to open the side door and crawled out the back.

A bystander initially told the Henderson County Rescue Squad a pool noodle was used to help the man, but upon further investigation, the rescue squad said it appears the noodle came out of the back of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

UPDATE: Puppy back at Brother Wolf, 1 charged

UPDATE: Puppy back at Brother Wolf, 1 charged
2
 

UPDATE: Flooded roads still closed Saturday in WNC

UPDATE: Flooded roads still closed Saturday in WNC
3
 

Floodwaters carry RV down French Broad River

Floodwaters carry RV down French Broad River
4
 

Small quake recorded near Sylva

Small quake recorded near Sylva
5
 

Death of rabid black bear is first for North Carolina

Death of rabid black bear is first for North Carolina

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WLOS

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

UPDATE: Puppy back at Brother Wolf, 1 charged

UPDATE: Puppy back at Brother Wolf, 1 charged
2

UPDATE: Flooded roads still closed Saturday in WNC

UPDATE: Flooded roads still closed Saturday in WNC
3

Floodwaters carry RV down French Broad River

Floodwaters carry RV down French Broad River
4

Small quake recorded near Sylva

Small quake recorded near Sylva
5

Death of rabid black bear is first for North Carolina

Death of rabid black bear is first for North Carolina
6

Henderson County Rescue Squad responds to stranded driver

Henderson County Rescue Squad responds to stranded driver
7

2018 Person of the Year: Asheville woman feeds need with idea to reduce restaurant waste

2018 Person of the Year: Asheville woman feeds need with idea to reduce restaurant waste
8

Friday Weather Update: Extreme rain causes flooding; road closure updates here

Friday Weather Update: Extreme rain causes flooding; road closure updates here
9

Health officials report 10 flu deaths in North Carolina

Health officials report 10 flu deaths in North Carolina
10

Puppy taken from Asheville adoption center returned, suspect charged

Puppy taken from Asheville adoption center returned, suspect charged