Little boy who spent days in the woods meets deputies who searched for him

by Kristy Kepley-Steward

Photo credit: Craven County Sheriff's Office

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — 

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office got a special visit last week from a 3-year-old boy who captured the country’s attention last month after getting lost in the woods.

Casey Hathaway and his family stopped by the Craven County Sheriff's Office to visit some of the people who worked tirelessly to find him.

Hathaway spent nearly three days in the woods enduring rain and freezing temperatures.

The search started after he didn't go back to his great grandmother's house in Ernul on Jan. 22 after playing outside with other kids.

After more than 48 hours of intense searching, Casey was found unharmed, not far from where he went missing. Search crews found him caught in prickly shrubs.

He spent days recovering in the hospital.

