Man rescued after climbing 150 feet up Fairview cell tower

Two people are charged with trespassing after a Hendersonville man had to be rescued after climbing 150 feet up a Fairview cell phone tower.

Keith Patrick Jones, 32, of Hendersonville and Chastity Danielle-Lautner, 27, of Asheville, are both charged with first-degree trespassing, a misdemeanor.

The Fairview Volunteer Fire Department posted to Facebook early Thursday morning that responders were dispatched at around 1 a.m. to rescue a man from the top of the Crown Castle cell phone tower at 675 Charlotte Highway.



They say that on arrival they found a man who entered a fenced-in area, ignored signs that said "no trespassing," "danger," and "high voltage," and climbed approximately 150 feet up a cell phone tower in the dark.



"A lot of 'no trespassing' signs for a reason. They're very dangerous to be around," Chief Scott Jones, of Fairview Volunteer Fire, said.

After a nighttime rescue operation lasting over four hours, rescuers reached Jones and lowered him safely to the base of the tower, where he was taken into custody by law enforcement.

"It was dangerous for him, but it was the same danger for rescuers that was up there," Chief Jones said. "You had the rain and everything was slick and wet. The one thing we had going is it was not lightning last night."



Fire department photos give a sense of what it took to save Keith Jones. It was 20 minute climb to get to the man, who complained he was soaking wet and cold.

Asheville Fire Department also assisted in the rescue.

"There was heavy rain at that time, so communication was very limited," Jones recalled.

Weather conditions made the rescue effort involving some 15 firefighters even more treacherous. Chief Jones believes it is the first time this has ever happened in Fairview -- and hopefully the last.

"You're putting other peoples lives at risk when you go and climb a tower like that," Jones said.

Jones and Danielle-Lautner are scheduled to appear in court next month.