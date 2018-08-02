MENU
71
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Man rescued after climbing 150 feet up Fairview cell tower

by John Le and WLOS STAFF

Photo: Fairview Volunteer Fire Department

08.02tower4.jpg
08.02tower3.jpg
08.02tower1.jpg
08.02Lautner1.jpg

VIEW PHOTO GALLERY

7 photos
FAIRVIEW, N.C. (WLOS) — 

Two people are charged with trespassing after a Hendersonville man had to be rescued after climbing 150 feet up a Fairview cell phone tower.

Keith Patrick Jones, 32, of Hendersonville and Chastity Danielle-Lautner, 27, of Asheville, are both charged with first-degree trespassing, a misdemeanor.

The Fairview Volunteer Fire Department posted to Facebook early Thursday morning that responders were dispatched at around 1 a.m. to rescue a man from the top of the Crown Castle cell phone tower at 675 Charlotte Highway.

They say that on arrival they found a man who entered a fenced-in area, ignored signs that said "no trespassing," "danger," and "high voltage," and climbed approximately 150 feet up a cell phone tower in the dark.

"A lot of 'no trespassing' signs for a reason. They're very dangerous to be around," Chief Scott Jones, of Fairview Volunteer Fire, said.

After a nighttime rescue operation lasting over four hours, rescuers reached Jones and lowered him safely to the base of the tower, where he was taken into custody by law enforcement.

"It was dangerous for him, but it was the same danger for rescuers that was up there," Chief Jones said. "You had the rain and everything was slick and wet. The one thing we had going is it was not lightning last night."

Fire department photos give a sense of what it took to save Keith Jones. It was 20 minute climb to get to the man, who complained he was soaking wet and cold.

Asheville Fire Department also assisted in the rescue.

"There was heavy rain at that time, so communication was very limited," Jones recalled.

Weather conditions made the rescue effort involving some 15 firefighters even more treacherous. Chief Jones believes it is the first time this has ever happened in Fairview -- and hopefully the last.

"You're putting other peoples lives at risk when you go and climb a tower like that," Jones said.

Jones and Danielle-Lautner are scheduled to appear in court next month.

close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

Outbreak worsens in Transylvania County with more reported cases

Outbreak worsens in Transylvania County with more reported cases
2
 

Brevard McDonald's owner: Restaurant 'voluntarily closed' due to 'abundance of caution'

Brevard McDonald's owner: Restaurant 'voluntarily closed' due to 'abundance of caution'
3
 

Man rescued after climbing 150 feet up Fairview cell tower

Man rescued after climbing 150 feet up Fairview cell tower
4
 

Asheville man accused of 2nd-degree forcible rape

Asheville man accused of 2nd-degree forcible rape
5
 

Fresh pot brownies confirm agents' suspicions in North Carolina drug raid

Fresh pot brownies confirm agents' suspicions in North Carolina drug raid

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WLOS

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Outbreak worsens in Transylvania County with more reported cases

Outbreak worsens in Transylvania County with more reported cases
2

Brevard McDonald's owner: Restaurant 'voluntarily closed' due to 'abundance of caution'

Brevard McDonald's owner: Restaurant 'voluntarily closed' due to 'abundance of caution'
3

Man rescued after climbing 150 feet up Fairview cell tower

Man rescued after climbing 150 feet up Fairview cell tower
4

Asheville man accused of 2nd-degree forcible rape

Asheville man accused of 2nd-degree forcible rape
5

Fresh pot brownies confirm agents' suspicions in North Carolina drug raid

Fresh pot brownies confirm agents' suspicions in North Carolina drug raid
6

Pop-up cat cafe comes to Asheville

Pop-up cat cafe comes to Asheville
7

WATCH: Police search for suspects who threw firework onto Asheville bar patio

WATCH: Police search for suspects who threw firework onto Asheville bar patio
8

After deputy cleared in shooting death of Franklin man, sheriff releases statement

After deputy cleared in shooting death of Franklin man, sheriff releases statement
9

Black Mountain alderman pleads guilty to assault on a female

Black Mountain alderman pleads guilty to assault on a female
10

79-year-old Graham County man accused of shooting, wounding wife

79-year-old Graham County man accused of shooting, wounding wife