Wed, 30 Aug 2023 02:10:18 GMT (1693361418470)
6c1a9239626623b12804f7b5400cf5752fcbc847
a98b9a68b0d53dec453755579bc8ceb9717067d6
News
Weather
News 13 Investigates
Community
Game Center
Watch
Now
69
Wed
78
Thu
79
Modern engineering sends replica of 1930s plane into WNC skies
by WLOS staff
Mon, November 8th 2021, 11:31 PM UTC
6
VIEW ALL PHOTOS
A demo pilot for Timber Tiger, which helps people create replica planes, flew a replica of a 1930s Ryan ST in the mountains on Monday. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)
Loading ...