Months after a tragic fire destroyed their home, a local family receives an amazing gift

A local business owners’ big heart is helping a McDowell County family who

Calvin and Shirley Philbeck's home along Radio Hill Drive was completely destroyed on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in the destructive fire.

Thankfully, everyone was able to escape the fire, including the Philbeck’s granddaughter, 23-year-old Tabitha Gibson, who is epileptic and can't move or talk.

When Cas Smith, the sales manager at Oakwood Homes in Fletcher, saw the tragic story he felt compelled to help any way possible. Smith says he was raised by his loving grandparents and saw them in the Philbecks.

On Tuesday, March 12, 2019, a new 2400 square foot home was delivered to the family thanks to Smith. Smith worked with his factories to secure the home, funding for an extended warranty, the sales tax and a year of homeowners insurance. In addition, he found many to help with the donation of time, labor and materials to ensure the home would be move in ready for the family at a fraction of the price.



Smith said he never could have made the gift of a home happen for the Philbecks without the help of many kind donors that include Billy’s Modular and Mobile, Tri-State Distributors, Mel Frisbee Decks, True Construction and Clayton Homes, the parent company of Oakwood Homes of Fletcher.



A remains open to help pay for everything not donated.