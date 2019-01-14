New video shows different view of assault at Asheville Mall

by Frank Kracher

There's new video of a fight Saturday at Asheville Mall that led to an assault charge against David Bell, of Black Mountain.

P MALL VIDEO CIRCUMSTANCES.transfer_frame_700.jpg
P MALL VIDEO CIRCUMSTANCES.transfer_frame_1266.jpg
P MALL VIDEO CIRCUMSTANCES.transfer_frame_216.jpg

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — 

There's new video of a fight Saturday at Asheville Mall that led to an assault charge against a Black Mountain man. The latest video shows the moments leading up to a punch that's gone viral.

Video of the fight -- involving a group of teens and at least one adult -- has taken social media by storm.

David Bell, 51, is charged with assaulting a girl under age 12 and two counts of assault on a female.

Discussion on social media has people at odds over who's to blame.

Asheville police said a group of juveniles was fighting just outside one of the entrances to the mall when a man stepped in.

The arrest and charges against Bell are on the record, but what might've led to what happened is just speculation and judgement on social media.

The video shows obvious interaction, verbal conflict between Bell and the youngsters around him. Again, there's been no official confirmation regarding why or how it all started. But the result of the confrontation is clear.

First there's the shove. The girl approaches Bell again, and there's the punch.

Asheville police confirm Bell was arrested by an off-duty officer. He is due in court Feb. 5. Efforts to reach Bell on Monday were unsuccessful.

