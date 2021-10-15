Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes ofwebsite accessibility'No Patient Left Alone' New NC law ensures patients won't suffer, die alone in facilities | WLOS
'No Patient Left Alone' New NC law ensures patients won't suffer, die alone in facilities

by Hannah Mackenzie

OCT. 15, 2021 - Local resident Kim Cartrett shares her story about being able to visit her grandfather, McKinley Baker, (pictured) in his last hours only thanks to a nurse at his nursing home who bent the rules during a COVID-19 scare. Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday, Oct. 15 passed No Patient Left Behind law, which ensures patient visitation rights will no longer be impacted during declared states of emergency or disasters except in certain situations. (Photo credit: Kim Cartrett)
OCT. 15, 2021 - Local resident Kim Cartrett (pictured) shares her story about being able to visit her grandfather, McKinley Baker, in his last hours only thanks to a nurse at his nursing home who bent the rules during a COVID-19 scare. Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday, Oct. 15 passed No Patient Left Behind law, which ensures patient visitation rights will no longer be impacted during declared states of emergency or disasters except in certain situations. (Photo credit: Kim Cartrett)
OCT. 15, 2021 - Local resident Kim Cartrett shares her story about being able to visit her grandfather, McKinley Baker, (pictured) in his last hours only thanks to a nurse at his nursing home who bent the rules during a COVID-19 scare. Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday, Oct. 15 passed No Patient Left Behind law, which ensures patient visitation rights will no longer be impacted during declared states of emergency or disasters except in certain situations. (Photo credit: Kim Cartrett)
OCT. 15, 2021 - Local resident Kim Cartrett shares her story about being able to visit her grandfather, McKinley Baker, (pictured) in his last hours only thanks to a nurse at his nursing home who bent the rules during a COVID-19 scare. Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday, Oct. 15 passed No Patient Left Behind law, which ensures patient visitation rights will no longer be impacted during declared states of emergency or disasters except in certain situations. (Photo credit: Kim Cartrett)
