'No Patient Left Alone' New NC law ensures patients won't suffer, die alone in facilities

OCT. 15, 2021 - Local resident Kim Cartrett shares her story about being able to visit her grandfather, McKinley Baker, (pictured) in his last hours only thanks to a nurse at his nursing home who bent the rules during a COVID-19 scare. Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday, Oct. 15 passed No Patient Left Behind law, which ensures patient visitation rights will no longer be impacted during declared states of emergency or disasters except in certain situations. (Photo credit: Kim Cartrett)