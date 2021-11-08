Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes ofwebsite accessibilityOwlet rescued by ENC animal officers after losing home to logging released back into wild | WLOS
Owlet rescued by ENC animal officers after losing home to logging released back into wild

by Brian North and Annette Weston

Officials at the sanctuary said the rptor released Sunday is a Great Horned Owl, and it lost its home due to logging.{&nbsp;} (Photo: Wild At Heart Wildlife Sanctuary)
Craven County Sheriff's Office - Animal Protective Services officers rescued a baby owl on February 17, and after months of rehabilitation it was released back into the wild on Sunday. (Photo: Wild At Heart Wildlife Sanctuary)
Officials at the sanctuary the fuzzy baby owl lost its home due to logging and it was the first of many baby raptors they raised this year. (Photo: Wild At Heart Wildlife Sanctuary)
