Residents asked to call wildlife authorities if they see endangered Henderson Co. bear

Viewers have shared photos with us about a bear in Henderson County with a plastic container stuck on its head.

"It's gut-wrenching to see it," said Carolyn Elisius, who saw the bear in distress."It's suffering and like I've tried to find it myself and, you know, I'm thinking about it constantly."



"I really hope that the community can come together, and if you spot the bear you're not supposed to do anything or than call wildlife management, and keep your eye on it," she said.

The sightings started as early as August 4, and continue into Labor Day weekend, nearly a calendar month later.

Elisius says she was driving through the center of Flat Rock when a bear ran across a roadway, past the Playhouse, and over Little River Road before disappearing into the woods.



She says she screamed for help, not because she was scared of the bear, but because she wanted someone to come help her get the container off its head.

Wildlife authorities are working to find the bear with drones and tips from the community. They say the bear is able to breathe and fill the container with water to drink, but is probably not able to eat.

Elisius says that's what she's afraid of.

NC Wildlife Resources says if you see the bear, don't approach it, but call them immediately at 800-662-7137.

