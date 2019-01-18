Rare muscle car gets restoration work in Waynesville

by Rex Hodge

A rare 1970 Hemi Cuda Survivor car will get a makeover at PK's garage. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)

car 1.JPG
car 5.JPG
car 6.JPG
car 4.JPG

VIEW PHOTO GALLERY

6 photos
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — 

A car is flexing its muscles in Waynesville.

A rare 1970 Hemi Cuda Survivor car will get a makeover at PK's garage.

Paul Kraft runs the garage. A friend in Kentucky bought the car long ago...only 252 ever made...75 left. It sat in a garage for 25 years.

A man in England is now purchasing the muscle car that only has 10 thousand original miles on it.

It's making a pit stop at PK's for a little fix up before being shipped to England to be titled.

Then it comes back to PK’s for a full restoration.

“Most of the stuff on here is original and some of the stuff that has been removed...the original parts are with the car. So, we can actually rebuild those to put them back on and make it like it came just back off the floor in 1970,” says Kraft.

When finished it roars back to England...all 395-horsepower of it and hits the road with its new owner.

close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

Asheville police are looking for armed robbery suspect

Asheville police are looking for armed robbery suspect
2
 

Rare muscle car gets restoration work in Waynesville

Rare muscle car gets restoration work in Waynesville
3
 

Autopsy no help in identifying remains found in Polk County

Autopsy no help in identifying remains found in Polk County
4
 

Sheriff's Office deputies locate wanted man

Sheriff's Office deputies locate wanted man
5
 

New video shows different view of assault at Asheville Mall

New video shows different view of assault at Asheville Mall

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WLOS

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Asheville police are looking for armed robbery suspect

Asheville police are looking for armed robbery suspect
2

Rare muscle car gets restoration work in Waynesville

Rare muscle car gets restoration work in Waynesville
3

Autopsy no help in identifying remains found in Polk County

Autopsy no help in identifying remains found in Polk County
4

Sheriff's Office deputies locate wanted man

Sheriff's Office deputies locate wanted man
5

New video shows different view of assault at Asheville Mall

New video shows different view of assault at Asheville Mall
6

Overturned vehicle snarls eastbound traffic on I-40 in Asheville

Overturned vehicle snarls eastbound traffic on I-40 in Asheville
7

Arctic air, Wind Advisory make for freezing weekend with a chance of light snow

Arctic air, Wind Advisory make for freezing weekend with a chance of light snow
8

More groups in WNC step up to provide food, services to furloughed government workers

More groups in WNC step up to provide food, services to furloughed government workers
9

FBI asks for help IDing 'traveling bandit' who struck in Asheville, Johnson City

FBI asks for help IDing 'traveling bandit' who struck in Asheville, Johnson City
10

Horse shot to death in Polk County

Horse shot to death in Polk County