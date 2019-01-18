Rare muscle car gets restoration work in Waynesville

A car is flexing its muscles in Waynesville.

A rare 1970 Hemi Cuda Survivor car will get a makeover at PK's garage.

Paul Kraft runs the garage. A friend in Kentucky bought the car long ago...only 252 ever made...75 left. It sat in a garage for 25 years.

A man in England is now purchasing the muscle car that only has 10 thousand original miles on it.

It's making a pit stop at PK's for a little fix up before being shipped to England to be titled.

Then it comes back to PK’s for a full restoration.

“Most of the stuff on here is original and some of the stuff that has been removed...the original parts are with the car. So, we can actually rebuild those to put them back on and make it like it came just back off the floor in 1970,” says Kraft.

When finished it roars back to England...all 395-horsepower of it and hits the road with its new owner.