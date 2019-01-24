Roaming birds ruffle feathers at Canton Food Lion

The Canton Food Lion said George Efird's birds cross from his land into the parking lot, causing some customers to complain. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)

A conflict between a mountain grocery store and the neighbor's chickens and other fowl feeding in the store's parking lot could head to court soon.

The Canton Food Lion said George Efird's birds cross from his land into the parking lot, causing some customers to complain.

“Food Lion's been complaining pretty steady every time they come over there,” Efird said.

Efird, whose land is Haywood County, has faced ordinance violations.

“They say you're supposed to keep them penned up in general," he said.

When Efird's birds cross the road, they cross into the jurisdiction of Canton.

“They're illegal to have an animal running loose in the city,” he said.

Efird has put up some fencing to contain his flock. But, he said, heavy December snow weighted it down.

“Next decent spot of weather, if I can get it up, that will slow them down," Efird said.

Efird said he's considering a structure with a roof, too.

He said Food Lion is working through the police, asking him not to come on their property.

“Whenever there's chickens up there, best I can do is call them back,” he said.

Efird is getting a lawyer to handle the dispute.

“I don't even understand exactly what the charges are, something about running loose chickens," he said.

But he wonders why all the fuss.

“I hadn't seen them do any damage," Efird said.

“To me, it's not that big a deal,” said Food Lion customer Van Allen, who said it’s just part of country living. “That’s kind of the way I look at it. I always kind of take it as a joke. I always tell everybody if you want to go to Food Lion and get free range chickens, they're fresh."

Efird said he goes to court on the matter in March.