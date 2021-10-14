Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes ofwebsite accessibilityStudents flying high in A.C. Reynolds drone class | WLOS
site logosite logo

Now

82

Sun

86

Mon

89

ABC logo
Close Alert

Students flying high in A.C. Reynolds drone class

by Tammy Watford

UserWay icon for accessibility widget
Students in Joan Hoffman's drone tech class at A.C. Reynolds High School have been taking turns flying drones through obstacles at a course set up at course on the school's football field. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)
Students in Joan Hoffman's drone tech class at A.C. Reynolds High School have been taking turns flying drones through obstacles at a course set up at course on the school's football field. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)
Students in Joan Hoffman's drone tech class at A.C. Reynolds High School have been taking turns flying drones through obstacles at a course set up at course on the school's football field. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)
Image icon
7
VIEW ALL PHOTOS
View All Photos
Students in Joan Hoffman's drone tech class at A.C. Reynolds High School have been taking turns flying drones through obstacles at a course set up at course on the school's football field. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)
Facebook Share IconTwitter Share IconEmail Share Icon
Comment bubble
0
Loading ...