Terminally ill Haywood County woman dies when oxygen stops working during power outage

by Kristy Kepley-Steward

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — 

The Haywood County Emergency Services Director confirms there has been one storm related death in Haywood County.

Very little is being released at this time. We do know it happened in a home near Waynesville.

Crews responded to the home around 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

In his morning press conference Monday, Governor Roy Cooper confirmed the individual was a woman living at home, on hospice care.

“North Carolina has gotten through the worst of the storm, but we need to stay vigilant,” Governor Cooper stated. “Unfortunately, the snow has turned into a nightmare and a tragedy for some, claiming three lives. We mourn them and offer our deepest sympathies to their loved ones.”

The Governor’s office says the terminally ill woman died when her oxygen concentrator stopped working after a power outage.

A man died Sunday in Matthews when a tree fell on his car. In Yadkin County, a person died from a heart related condition while on the way to a shelter.

The State of Emergency for North Carolina remains in effect. The State Emergency Operations Center is open with Emergency Management, the Department of Transportation, the Highway Patrol, the National Guard and utilities working together to keep North Carolina safe through the storm.

