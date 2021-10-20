Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes ofwebsite accessibilityTruck driving school in Fletcher sees opportunities in driver shortage | WLOS
site logosite logo

Now

74

Sat

88

Sun

89

ABC logo
Close Alert

Truck driving school in Fletcher sees opportunities in driver shortage

by Caitlyn Penter

UserWay icon for accessibility widget
Officials with TransTech, a truck driving school in Fletcher, said there's a crazy demand for new drivers. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)
Officials with TransTech, a truck driving school in Fletcher, said there's a crazy demand for new drivers. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)
Image icon
3
VIEW ALL PHOTOS
View All Photos
Officials with TransTech, a truck driving school in Fletcher, said there's a crazy demand for new drivers. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)
Facebook Share IconTwitter Share IconEmail Share Icon
Comment bubble
0
Loading ...