Tuesday Weather Latest: Snow for some impacts schools; cold temperatures for the region

It's the first snow of the season for some in the mountains of Western North Carolina!

The flurries and concern for slick roads have delayed school for some in the region. Click here for the latest list of closures and delays.

The blast of cold air that moved into the region Monday pulled the unseasonably warm temperatures down quickly.



The wind and cold will stick around through Wednesday as highs will likely stay below 40 degrees!

Snow showers will continue off and on for mountain counties closer to Tennessee, leading to some accumulations.

Valleys likely get less than a half-inch, while peaks could see up to 2" by end of day Wednesday. Be prepared for worsening driving conditions in these areas!

A Wind Chill Advisory is set to take effect Tuesday night at 8pm and last until Wednesday at 8am for people above 3500 feet. Folks can expect wind chills as low as 10-below zero degrees.

Warmer weather makes a return by the end of the workweek as highs climb back into the 50s once again.