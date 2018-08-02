MENU
Victim describes chaotic scene after firework attack at Asheville bar

by Raphael Pires

"We were all in shock,” said Shana Loconsole, who was at an Asheville bar when someone shot a firework onto a patio full of people. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — 

Asheville police are searching for the people who shot a firework onto a patio full of people at a popular downtown bar.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the Rankin Vault Cocktail Lounge.

"We were all in shock,” said Shana Loconsole, who was at bar when the incident happened.

Loconsole said just minutes before everything happened, she stepped out onto the patio to smoke a cigarette.

“Then the firework, or the mortar, came out the window," Loconsole said.

It exploded just feet from customers and sent sparks flying everywhere.

"Throwing it at somebody, or at a building, there are so many consequences to that, from catching curtains on fire to literally burning somebody," Asheville Fire Department public information officer Kelley Klope said.

Despite the size and proximity of the firework, only one person was hurt. She was immediately helped by other customers and staff.

"All the focus was on that woman who was gushing blood," Loconsole said.

An image Loconsole said she can't get out of her head.

"I mean, I’m still really shook up,” Loconsole said. “It took me a whole day to kind of recover. [Wednesday], I spent the whole day thinking about that woman."

And also thinking about how lucky she was.

“Sometimes, that porch is packed with tons of people, way more people,” Loconsole said. “So, it could have been a lot worse."

