Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes ofwebsite accessibilityWNC flood victims get more than $18 million in federal funds | WLOS
site logosite logo

Now

68

Sun

85

Mon

88

ABC logo
Close Alert

WNC flood victims get more than $18 million in federal funds

by WLOS staff

UserWay icon for accessibility widget
Since the deadly flooding in August, FEMA has issued more than $18 million in federal grants, loans and flood insurance payments. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)
Since the deadly flooding in August, FEMA has issued more than $18 million in federal grants, loans and flood insurance payments. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)
Since the deadly flooding in August, FEMA has issued more than $18 million in federal grants, loans and flood insurance payments. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)
Image icon
4
VIEW ALL PHOTOS
View All Photos
Since the deadly flooding in August, FEMA has issued more than $18 million in federal grants, loans and flood insurance payments. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)
Facebook Share IconTwitter Share IconEmail Share Icon
Loading ...