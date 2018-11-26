Air Force family from North Dakota died in Montana crash

by Associated Press

Photo credit: UND Police Department

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — 

The Grand Forks Air Force Base says the North Dakota family killed in a crash in Montana was a U.S. Air Force family.

The air base says 25-year-old Staff Sgt. Anthony James Dean was assigned to the 69th Maintenance Squadron. Authorities say Dean, his 25-year-old wife Chelsi Dean and their two daughters, 5-year-old Kaytlin and 20-month-old Avri, were killed in the Thanksgiving crash .

Anthony and Chelsi Dean were natives of Caldwell, Idaho, and lived in Manvel, North Dakota, after being assigned to the Grand Forks air base where Anthony Dean worked as an RQ-4 Global Hawk crew chief.

The Montana Highway Patrol discovered the crash scene Friday night after searching for the missing family since Thanksgiving. The patrol says their Toyota 4Runner went off Interstate 94 near Huntley, Montana.

___

This story corrects that Montana Highway Patrol discovered crash Friday night instead of Saturday.

close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

Power restored to hundreds in Henderson County after ice storms bring down trees, lines

Power restored to hundreds in Henderson County after ice storms bring down trees, lines
2
 

After 30 years, landmark toy store in North Asheville to close

After 30 years, landmark toy store in North Asheville to close
3
 

Migrants enveloped in tear gas after heading toward US

Migrants enveloped in tear gas after heading toward US
4
 

Woman who suffered brain damage during cosmetic procedure in Juarez, Mexico dies

Woman who suffered brain damage during cosmetic procedure in Juarez, Mexico dies
5
 

FBI spotlights kidnapped girl’s shoes in attempt to generate new leads to find Hania

FBI spotlights kidnapped girl’s shoes in attempt to generate new leads to find Hania

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WLOS

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Power restored to hundreds in Henderson County after ice storms bring down trees, lines

Power restored to hundreds in Henderson County after ice storms bring down trees, lines
2

After 30 years, landmark toy store in North Asheville to close

After 30 years, landmark toy store in North Asheville to close
3

Migrants enveloped in tear gas after heading toward US

Migrants enveloped in tear gas after heading toward US
4

Woman who suffered brain damage during cosmetic procedure in Juarez, Mexico dies

Woman who suffered brain damage during cosmetic procedure in Juarez, Mexico dies
5

FBI spotlights kidnapped girl’s shoes in attempt to generate new leads to find Hania

FBI spotlights kidnapped girl’s shoes in attempt to generate new leads to find Hania
6

Suspect in Utah officer’s death was investigated for killing someone else this year

Suspect in Utah officer’s death was investigated for killing someone else this year
7

2 bodies pulled from Kerr Lake believed to be missing Vance Co. couple, police say

2 bodies pulled from Kerr Lake believed to be missing Vance Co. couple, police say
8

Mountain sports legend passes away, but education foundation continues work

Mountain sports legend passes away, but education foundation continues work
9

Franklin celebrates holidays with annual Christmas Parade

Franklin celebrates holidays with annual Christmas Parade
10

North Carolina state trooper who stopped speeding van helps deliver baby

North Carolina state trooper who stopped speeding van helps deliver baby