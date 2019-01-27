Collapse at Peruvian hotel kills 15 amid wedding celebration

by Associated Press

In this photo provide by Abancay police, officers and firefighters stand by a collapsed area of the Alhambra hotel in Abancay, Peru, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. . (AP Photo/Abancay police via AP)

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Civil defense officials in Peru say a hotel wall collapsed during a wedding celebration, killing at least 15 people.

Civil defense chief Jorge Chavez says dozens of people who had been dancing were caught under the collapsing wall and a roof early Sunday at the Alhambra hotel in the Andean city of Abancay in southern Peru. He told RPP radio that at least 30 people had been pulled from the debris with injuries.

They were being treated at a nearby hospital.

