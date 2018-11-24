Protesters gather at Alabama mall after police kill man wrongly identified as shooter

by JAMES FRANKLIN, WBMA

Carlos Chaverst speaking outside the Riverchase Galleria. (abc3340.com | Clint Edwards)

HOOVER, Ala. (WBMA) — Protesters gathered outside the Riverchase Galleria Saturday in remembrance of 21-year-old Emantic Bradford, who was shot and killed by police Thursday night.

Bradford was shot by a uniformed Hoover Police officer responding to a shooting at the mall Thursday night that left an 18-year-old and 12-year-old injured.

Hoover Police say evidence suggests that Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford may have been involved in Thursday's altercation, but likely did not fire the rounds that injured them. Police now believe that more than two individuals were involved in the altercation that started the shooting and a gunman remains at large.

