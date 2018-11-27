Tennessee 10-year-old child hit while boarding school bus

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) - A 10-year-old child was was hit while boarding the school bus Tuesday morning.

The accident happened at 6:35 a.m.

The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office has indicated the bus was stopped with lights flashing and the arm extended.

Investigators say a car traveling slightly below the speed limit for the opposite direction did not stop and hit the child as he crossed the road.

The child was taken by ambulance to a hospital with what officials are considering non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was cited for failure to yield causing injury and failure to stop for a school bus.

The bus was carrying five other children -- no other injuries were reported.

Officers say the bus had stopped properly.


