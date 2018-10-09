A-B Tech professor invites toddler to class after student's babysitter falls through

Eric Hurley told his student Adriana Zarate to bring her 1-year-old child to class after her babysitter fell through. (Photo credit: WLOS Staff)

Eric Hurley has been an educator for over 22 years. His blueprint reading class meets once a week at A-B Tech.

Hurley says if a student misses just one class, it can put them far behind trying to play catch up. That's why when student Adriana Zarate told him she was going to miss class on Friday because of a babysitter issue, Hurley made a decision to make sure the mother would be able to attend.

"She sent me a text that said she couldn't find a babysitter and she wouldn't make the class, and I said, 'Oh, heck no! You're going to come to class and bring that kid, too. We are going to take care of it'," Hurley recalled.



Zarate said when she heard her teachers response, she was stunned.

"I was surprised and like, 'Thank God,'" Zarate said.

On Friday, she brought her daughter to school. Cellphone video showed Hurley holding the toddler in his arms while he taught.

Eric said he is an educator that is focused on making sure his students succeed and understands the challenges of parenting.



"It takes a village to raise a child but it also takes a classroom. Everyone pitched in. She's a 1-year-old girl and just beautiful," Hurley said.

Zarate is thankful for her teacher's kind gesture.



"He is a really good teacher," she concluded.

Hurley said, every once in a while, a student needs a break.

"We never know what's going on in each student's life, and sometimes we need to put ourselves in their shoes, remember what we were going through when we were in college," he said. "Every day didn't go right and things fall through. Yes, it may be college policy to not have children in the class, but sometimes you have to make a calculated risk and hope it works out best for the students, and ... that's what I'm here for -- the students," he said.