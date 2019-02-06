Only On WLOS.com | Fed Cup ball kid gig is dream come true for young tennis player

For the second year in a row, Kennedi Green will be a ball kid at the Fed Cup in Asheville. (Photo credit: WLOS Staff)

At the Grove Park Inn Sports Complex, you'll find a 15-year-old named Kennedi Green.

An avid tennis player, she tries to hit at least three times a week.

When she's not on the court, she's training in the gym or enjoying some ping pong with her friends.

But on Feb. 9 and 10, Green will be busy all weekend when the Fed Cup comes to Asheville.



"I mean, it is kind of surreal that I'm out there with some of the best tennis players in the entire world," Green told News 13.

She has been chosen for the second year in a row to be one of the ball kids at the Fed Cup -- a huge honor for any child in the world of tennis.

"Basically, I give the balls to the players when they are serving and make sure the towel stays with them at all times," Green said.



But, something about last year's experience, will always stand out for her.

"Last year, I was on the court with Serena. It was kind of scary because they hit super hard and you are trying to just make sure you do everything right and stay super focused," Green said.

But, before these kids are ready to get out on the court with their icons, they have to undergo a lot of training.



"We do our warm ups and exercises which are just like lots of running and line runs and stuff like that," Green said.

"Then, when we are done with that, we do some passing and throwing and catching, and then we go out there and hope for the best," she added.

The Fed Cup will be held at the U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville on Feb. 9-10. Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com.