Life 'N Scale': Candler man builds massive model train set

by Adriana Mendez

Ron Hickey, of Candler, started building model sets in 1942 after his dad was shipped off to World War II. (Photo credit: WLOS Staff)

A Candler man has dedicated his life to building N scale model train sets.

Ron Hickey started building model sets in 1942 after his dad was shipped off to World War II. His uncle bought him his first Lionel set that day. Since then, Ron has been hooked.

"Once you get it in your blood, you're stuck with it for the rest of your life," Ron laughed.

Inside the massive layout are pieces of Ron's past, from playing football outside of a church, to the mountains of Idaho.

The intricate designs take long hours to make, but Ron says he enjoys building.

"I like to build, and I want to do it as close to real as I can," Ron said.

The trains are controlled by a dispatch consul, and every Tuesday, a group of friends meet at his home to test out the tracks.

Visitors are often impressed by the details and stay for hours talking about trains.

